Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal continues to dream about top striker

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker remains a top priority for the club and Swedish forward Alexander Isak has been firmly on their radar for several months. Since his move to Newcastle United, Isak has proven to be one of the standout strikers in the Premier League, showcasing his impressive ability in front of goal. His performances have undoubtedly caught the attention of top clubs, including Arsenal, who are eager to strengthen their attacking options for next season.

Newcastle United, however, are highly protective of their players, especially after their recent financial backing and the wealth of their ownership group. The Magpies are in no rush to sell their prized assets, including Isak, and with the club in a strong position both financially and in terms of squad strength, they have little incentive to part ways with their star striker. As a result, any potential move for Isak will be complicated by Newcastle’s reluctance to sell.

That being said, Arsenal’s interest in Isak has not wavered. According to Fabrizio Romano, who provided an update on the situation during his Here We Go podcast, Isak remains Mikel Arteta’s “dream target” for the summer transfer window.

Romano also stressed the need to respect Newcastle’s position. With the club doing well in both the Premier League and in terms of their broader ambitions, Newcastle are under no financial pressure to sell, which complicates any move for Isak. Given the current climate, Arsenal might face significant challenges in their pursuit of the forward. While Isak remains a priority, the Gunners may need to explore other striker options as well.

As Arsenal looks to bolster their squad with a striker this summer, Isak would certainly be a major coup. But with Newcastle’s strong stance and the growing competition for his signature, Arsenal may need to reassess their strategy or prepare for a protracted transfer battle. If they can’t secure Isak, the club will undoubtedly turn their attention to other potential targets to meet Arteta’s needs and strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

