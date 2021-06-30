Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal & Smith Rowe have a ‘verbal agreement’ on a new contract

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal and Emile Smith Rowe already have a verbal agreement over a new contract, and that they will sit down and thrash out the terms once the player returns from a deserved holiday.

The 20 year-old made his mark when getting his first start of the season on Boxing Day, playing a key role in helping our club to a win over Chelsea, and continued in a first-team role from that point onwards.

Smith Rowe is now considered an important player for now and the not-too distant future, and despite interest from Aston Villa, there should be no concerns about where he will be playing his football next season.

“He’s not signed yet,” he told Que Golazo. “But before Emile was going to holiday this summer, he had a verbal agreement ready with Arsenal, this is what I know.

“So he’s waiting to come back from holiday and then to meet with Arsenal, complete some details and then sign the new contract with Arsenal.

“So from Smith Rowe’s side, he wants to stay at Arsenal, many times he said about he’s living his dream playing for Arsenal, he wants to stay and Arsenal are so happy with him.”

Emile quickly became a fans favourite with a number of consistent displays despite playing in alternating roles in behind the striker, and I believe there would be uproar if Arsenal were to entertain any offers for his signature.

We know that every player has his price, but how much do you believe it would take to convince the club to consider his departure?

Patrick