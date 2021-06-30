Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal & Smith Rowe have a ‘verbal agreement’ on a new contract

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal and Emile Smith Rowe already have a verbal agreement over a new contract, and that they will sit down and thrash out the terms once the player returns from a deserved holiday.
The 20 year-old made his mark when getting his first start of the season on Boxing Day, playing a key role in helping our club to a win over Chelsea, and continued in a first-team role from that point onwards.
Smith Rowe is now considered an important player for now and the not-too distant future, and despite interest from Aston Villa, there should be no concerns about where he will be playing his football next season.
“He’s not signed yet,” he told Que Golazo. “But before Emile was going to holiday this summer, he had a verbal agreement ready with Arsenal, this is what I know.
“So he’s waiting to come back from holiday and then to meet with Arsenal, complete some details and then sign the new contract with Arsenal.
“So from Smith Rowe’s side, he wants to stay at Arsenal, many times he said about he’s living his dream playing for Arsenal, he wants to stay and Arsenal are so happy with him.”
Emile quickly became a fans favourite with a number of consistent displays despite playing in alternating roles in behind the striker, and I believe there would be uproar if Arsenal were to entertain any offers for his signature.
We know that every player has his price, but how much do you believe it would take to convince the club to consider his departure?
Patrick
Wait a min. Ornstein just confirmed Smith-Rowe has a verbal contract with Arsenal?? Something I reported from the ITK’s days ago?? Yh guess who’s late hahaha. This proves someone always knows something but pride will make people think its only the clubs that knows whats going on. Its the humans giving out info not Arsenal as a club
Kev, who cares which person breaks the news? I care not. All that concerns me is that ESR does sign, which now looks almost certain.
This whole insider nonsense is rather silly. I believe in waiting til the player in question actually signs and then either celebrate or not, accordingly.
Constant new player rumours on JA are tedious beyond belief, though this does NOT apply to ESR, as he is here already.
I don’t really care that much about who breaks the news first but to believe news does not get leaked from Arsenal means people do not understand human beings. I used to think info was never leaked too until I saw that people could say things days and even weeks before they appeared in the media and it would be hard to guess such things
lol kev – whilst I can agree that most things get out eventually, my problem is sorting genuine leaks from all the agent and media disinformation also “leaked”, so I’m not really much further forward!
BTW Okonkwo and KTH believed to also have verbals.
Jealousy
ESR, I DON’T think HE is for SALE though Villans are trying to raise their noses. ESR-AFC forever, jerzy No.10.
I’ve also heard that although they’ve not formally done so yet, both Kido TH and Okonwo WILL sign new contracts. (maybe as a result of the bad press that Okonkwo got!)