Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal target is “not untouchable”

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Bradley Barcola as Arsenal and Liverpool continue their efforts to sign the French forward this summer.

The Gunners believe they already possess some of the best players in Europe and are focused on recruiting footballers who can further strengthen their squad.

Having won back-to-back Champions League titles with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola has established himself as one of Europe’s leading attackers, and Arsenal believe he could improve their squad. However, they face strong competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Arsenal and Liverpool continue Barcola pursuit

Both clubs regard Barcola as one of the finest attacking players in the game and are hoping Paris Saint-Germain will be willing to sanction his departure during the current transfer window.

The Ligue 1 champions had previously maintained that the forward was not available for transfer. However, their position now appears to have softened, increasing speculation over his future.

Barcola is understood to be seeking more regular playing time and has remained open to leaving if another club can offer him greater opportunities on the pitch.

Romano provides latest transfer update

Discussing the situation via YouTube, Fabrizio Romano said:

“Until last week, Barcola was untouchable, now I see him linked to several clubs. The reality, guys, is that Barcola is not untouchable. Barcola has serious possibilities to leave PSG in the summer transfer window. I maintain my information since April and I stand by my information.

“Don’t forget also Liverpool, because both Liverpool and Arsenal are calling for Barcola. Liverpool have the player on the very top of their shortlist since the summer transfer window of 2025, and Liverpool remain interested in Barcola.”

Romano’s comments suggest Barcola’s future remains uncertain, with both Arsenal and Liverpool continuing to monitor the situation closely as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

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