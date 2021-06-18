Fabrizio Romano insists Maddison is a back-up option

Fabrizio Romano insists that Leicester midfielder James Maddison is not a priority for Arsenal at present, as we are still holding out for Martin Odegaard’s return.
The Norwegian enjoyed an impressive spell in North London when joining on loan from Real Madrid in January, despite struggling with injury for a spell.
Mikel Arteta is known to be a big fan however, and the club are claimed to be holding out on his return.
Real Madrid are claimed to favour Odegaard staying with their first-team setup ahead of the new season however, although Romano insists that decision is not final.
He also stated that our interest in James Maddison was as a back-up to that of Odegaard, who we are still hoping to return.
“So, first of all, it’s true that there’s interest in this player (Maddison), and he is appreciated as an alternative if they can’t sign Odegaard. I am told that they are still keen on Odegaard if Real Madrid change their position,” Romano told the Don Robbie YouTube channel.
“At the moment, Madrid are saying they want to keep Odegaard and go on with him, but it’s not the final decision, so what I know is that their priority is still Martin Odegaard, if they can’t sign him, Maddison could be one of the opportunities.”
The issue I have with our supposed interest in Maddison is that his asking price is likely to be above £50 Million, with TransferMarkt claiming his value is €55 Million, and with three years on his contract, I don’t see them budging much.
Will Leicester be willing to part ways with Maddison this summer? Will he cost too much despite being not being our first-choice?
Patrick
How Martin Odegaard is first-choice over James Madison is, well, impossible to comprehend.
Arsenal need an attacking midfielder who can score and generate assists. James Maddison, in 31 games, scored 8 and assisted 7. Exactly the kind of player Arsenal need. Odegaard, by comparison, scored twice and tallied 0 assists.
Maddison is young, just 24, with infinitely more experience and proven ability than Odegaard (age, 22). At similar prices (early indications were that Odegaard would cost 50 million) Maddison is easily a better choice.
Martin Odegaard may develop into a better player, but another season of 2 goals and zero assists from the #10 and similar numbers from central midfield and Mikel Arteta will not have to be concerned with the future of Arsenal; he’ll be sending out resumes.
Another season of two goals zero assists? Odegaard didn’t even play half a season and you’re comparing his stats to someone who played 31 games in a team that was generally performing better? Not that I’m sticking out my neck for one or the other being better, but dude. You just made it seem like they were given the same platform and Odegaard failed.
This fascination with Ode is baffling…sure he has some skills on the ball, but his average pace and unwillingness to put his foot in make him a “luxury” purchase in my estimation…frankly, I find it quite difficult to evaluate anything recruitment-related in light of the rumours regarding our potential transfer windfall…if it’s true, we should be setting our sights much higher than Ode, whereas if it’s a bunch of bunk, we shouldn’t be wasting that much money on a player who only showed glimpses while here on loan…what a mental fuster-cluck
Said the same thing after watching him play 4 games for us .
Massively overrated and massively overpriced
Maybe a good squad player for about 10 mil ,nothing more .
Maddison over Odregard
Maddison contributes more to goals
Maddison! Nothing like Odorogad