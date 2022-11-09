Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are unsure whether to allow Marquinhos to leave on loan in January, having impressed in training since joining last summer.

The young Brazilian has already made an impact in the Europa League, earning a goal and assist in his debut against Bodo/Glimt, but his first-team opportunities have remained slim thus far.

With all of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order for minutes, you would believe that a loan would make sense, especially with the EL moving into the important stages and with less and less rotation likely to be implemented in other competitions, but Fabrizio insists that we still haven’t decided on our plan for the 19 year-old.

“With regards to a possible loan in January, Arsenal have not decided on Marquinhos yet,” Romano revealed in his exclusive column at CaughtOffside.

“I think it’s normal to discuss new winger and not to consider Marquinhos ready yet as he’s super young, he just spent few months in England and so he needs to adapt, improve and then become important part of the first team in the future.

“For sure they’re really happy with Marquinhos and his approach also in training.”

Marquinhos looks like another gem we look forward to seeing more from in the near future, and I think it would be ideal to allow him to leave on loan. If he is already training hard and improving a lot in training then it could however make sense to let him stay at the club and continue as things are, but you would usually prioritise first-team football to bridge the gap on the first-team.

Do you think we should allow the 19 year-old to continue as he is if he is giving 100% at London Colney or does he simply have to be playing to get to the level he wants to?

Patrick