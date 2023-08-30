Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal man among his top five summer signings

Fabrizio Romano has named Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal among his top five transfers of the summer.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from West Ham for a record-breaking fee and has been an ever-present in the Arsenal team since he made the move to the club.

The Gunners considered him a player they needed and are more than happy to continue fielding him in every game.

This was a summer for major transfers, with the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham also changing clubs.

Yet in his top five of the best transfers, Romano named Rice and added, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“The battle with Manchester City was tough but Arsenal have secured a top player for present and future.

“Declan Rice is not just a midfielder, he’s the midfield.

“Credits to Arsenal because the investment has been huge but Rice is worth all the money that has been spent, he really has the potential to make history for the club.”

From fifth to first, he named Tijjani Reijnders’ move from AZ Alkmaar to AC Milan, Dominik Szoboszlai’s transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool, Declan Rice’s from West Ham to Arsenal, Ilkay Gundogan’s from Manchester City to Barcelona, and Jude Bellingham’s from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Adding Rice to our squad in this transfer window is the biggest statement of intent we could have made and we expect him to lead us to new levels.

He certainly seems to be justifying his price tag already, let’s hope he can help to bring some coveted trophies to Arsenal.

