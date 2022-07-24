Fabrizio Romano names five senior Arsenal players that are on their way out….

Considering how thin Arsenal’s squad was at the end of last season, with injuries contributing to our failure to make the Top Four, it is amazing to see just how big the squad is at the moment.
Our returning loanees and new arrivals has seen Mikel Arteta take 33 players to the USA for our pre-season tour, and it is blindingly obvious that we need to ship quite a few out before the season starts, Arteta himself has already said that he will be concentrating on reducing the squad in the next few weeks.
Obviously there will be lots of youngsters sent out to gain experience, but Fabrizio Romano has now named five senior players that are expected to be jettisoned and where they are likely to end up.
Romano told CaughtOffside.“The negotiation for Bernd Leno with Fulham has been dragging on for some time. For the moment, talks continue but so far there is still no agreement on the price,”
“For Nuno Tavares, in the next week the negotiations with Atalanta for a loan deal will continue (Atalanta want a buy option clause, Arsenal not).
“Arsenal are open to letting Nicolas Pepe leave but at the moment there is no official offer yet. The player himself also changed agents this summer in an attempt to get a move, but it’s proving a tricky sale.
“Pablo Mari is on the list of Fenerbahce and Verona in Italy, while for Lucas Torreira there are many interested clubs including Valencia, but Arsenal want to sell only on their own terms.”
It is good to see Arsenal playing hardball and trying to maximize our returns from our outgoing players, but the closer it gets to the end of the transfer window there will be many compromises to be made.
Do you think there will be more of our senior players on the move other than the five that Fabrizio has mentioned? I think I would add Hector Bellerin and Maitland-Niles….
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Presumably there are no comments because this is not exactly news. This Romano guy seems to specialise in stating the bleedin’ obvious.
Previously 7 were mentioned, including the 5 above and Bellerin and… I think the other was Xhaka.
What would be interesting would be more info on Torreira leaving the USA tour early “for personal reasons”. Perhaps he didn’t like the weather there either.
But i bet you don’t know atalanta wants an option to buy clause in the loan deal and that there’s been no offer tabled for pepe despite claims that some clubs are offering below our valuations,so all that you claim to know are just rumours and guys like him are the ones who confirm them if true.
he’s admitted arsenal are harder to get rumors on. he mostly just confirms what rumors are real or fake which honestly is better than nothing .
Too much dead wood….The trouble with these kind of players is that their value is low .Therfore offloading them is complicated if you want to get some money back
This truly has been Romano’s transfer window.
we have a squad of 33 players so to get down to 25,7 players will have to be moved on.as for Arsenal playing hard ball,I don’t think it is a great idea.we should sell all the players that MA doesn’t want even at a cost,I mean it is a bit late to start counting the pennies and this could/should be the last window when we have to do it in such large numbers, also on top of saving money on wages,we won’t have unhappy players.
No mention of Nelson who is our only natural right winger and who I would retain as cover for that position.Unloading the other seven players mentioned in the article is easier said than done although I suspect a class act like Leno will find a new home shortly.