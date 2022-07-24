Fabrizio Romano names five senior Arsenal players that are on their way out….

Considering how thin Arsenal’s squad was at the end of last season, with injuries contributing to our failure to make the Top Four, it is amazing to see just how big the squad is at the moment.

Our returning loanees and new arrivals has seen Mikel Arteta take 33 players to the USA for our pre-season tour, and it is blindingly obvious that we need to ship quite a few out before the season starts, Arteta himself has already said that he will be concentrating on reducing the squad in the next few weeks.

Obviously there will be lots of youngsters sent out to gain experience, but Fabrizio Romano has now named five senior players that are expected to be jettisoned and where they are likely to end up.

Romano told CaughtOffside.“The negotiation for Bernd Leno with Fulham has been dragging on for some time. For the moment, talks continue but so far there is still no agreement on the price,”

“For Nuno Tavares, in the next week the negotiations with Atalanta for a loan deal will continue (Atalanta want a buy option clause, Arsenal not).

“Arsenal are open to letting Nicolas Pepe leave but at the moment there is no official offer yet. The player himself also changed agents this summer in an attempt to get a move, but it’s proving a tricky sale.

“Pablo Mari is on the list of Fenerbahce and Verona in Italy, while for Lucas Torreira there are many interested clubs including Valencia, but Arsenal want to sell only on their own terms.”

It is good to see Arsenal playing hardball and trying to maximize our returns from our outgoing players, but the closer it gets to the end of the transfer window there will be many compromises to be made.

Do you think there will be more of our senior players on the move other than the five that Fabrizio has mentioned? I think I would add Hector Bellerin and Maitland-Niles….

