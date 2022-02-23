Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Arsenal exit rumours

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that there is no need for concern despite the rumour mill circling around Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future.

The young winger is now the focus of attention from a number of clubs, as you would expect for a player of his ability, and the rumour mill has been escalating with their claims in recent windows.

There is no inclination that Saka would have any intention to leave however, and some journalists have claimed that pressure will come from agents this summer should our side fail to reach the top four and qualify for the Champions League, but Fabrizio Romano insists that there is no reason to be worried about such rumours.

“I wanted to say one thing about Bukayo Saka because it’s normal to have a lot of rumours on Bukayo Saka,” Fabrizio stated on his Here We Go Podcast. “This boy is doing incredible. I think sometimes he’s underrated in the press, but he’s a special talent,” he told The Here We Go Podcast.

“The player loves Arsenal, and at the moment, he’s not planning for something different. Contract talks won’t take place now. It’s not in February, it’s not in March, they will discuss maybe end of the season. But Arsenal are, of course, happy with him, and he is happy with them. So I don’t see any problem.”

I have to agree, there is absolutely no reason to worry about Saka or his future at present. Not least because Arsenal are headed in the right direction at present, and that he is playing an important role for the side that he loves.

I would be shocked if Saka was to leave this summer, and also believe that he will surely be signing another contract at the Emirates before he even considered giving up on his career in north London. He will be key in our push back up the table, and I honestly have zero worries about him being pressured from his agents unless it is to simply gain a better deal with us.

Can you really see Saka pushing to leave the Emirates this summer?

Patrick