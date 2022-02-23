Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Arsenal exit rumours

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that there is no need for concern despite the rumour mill circling around Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future.
The young winger is now the focus of attention from a number of clubs, as you would expect for a player of his ability, and the rumour mill has been escalating with their claims in recent windows.
There is no inclination that Saka would have any intention to leave however, and some journalists have claimed that pressure will come from agents this summer should our side fail to reach the top four and qualify for the Champions League, but Fabrizio Romano insists that there is no reason to be worried about such rumours.
“I wanted to say one thing about Bukayo Saka because it’s normal to have a lot of rumours on Bukayo Saka,” Fabrizio stated on his Here We Go Podcast. “This boy is doing incredible. I think sometimes he’s underrated in the press, but he’s a special talent,” he told The Here We Go Podcast.
“The player loves Arsenal, and at the moment, he’s not planning for something different. Contract talks won’t take place now. It’s not in February, it’s not in March, they will discuss maybe end of the season. But Arsenal are, of course, happy with him, and he is happy with them. So I don’t see any problem.”
I have to agree, there is absolutely no reason to worry about Saka or his future at present. Not least because Arsenal are headed in the right direction at present, and that he is playing an important role for the side that he loves.
I would be shocked if Saka was to leave this summer, and also believe that he will surely be signing another contract at the Emirates before he even considered giving up on his career in north London. He will be key in our push back up the table, and I honestly have zero worries about him being pressured from his agents unless it is to simply gain a better deal with us.
Can you really see Saka pushing to leave the Emirates this summer?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Who knows these days. Don’t answer the phone for anything less than £100 million starting offer.
More concerned about the agent than the player
If the player is happy and want to be here (in this case Saka) there is nothing his agent can do about it except geting fired for pushing something that the player himself doesn’t want.
What if the agent said “Liverpool will double your wages”?
Thanks Admin. that is exactly my point. An agent could make millions in fees if player moves, or a fraction if he extends his contract at current club.
I would be surprised if he did leave in the Summer, but after another 2 or 3 years who knows. Ambition and how competitive Arsenal will be in the future will play a large part I am sure.
What if? What if Saka says I don’t care, Arsenal blood is runing through my vains. If he wants to stay then he will stay. And I think that Arsenal can match any wage that Liverpool can offer him. It’s not like he is playing for some poor club and going to Liverpool will secure his future from financial point of view. With his only 20 years of age he is already secured for ten lifetimes. And he will get much improved contract in the summer so your point doesn’t have much sense. From a footballing perspective if we don’t achieve anything in the next few years then I could see him want to leave.
Then he’ll have to decide if money is the most important thing in his life.
Confident he will be here next season after signing a new deal but from the follow season after that things could get technical if we’re not in the champions league. No stress Liverpool are well stocked in attacking positions anyway so for now we are good.
I think Klopp would prefer Martinelli anyway so that’s not a problem………..oh, wait a minute though.
There is no transfer rumour surrounding salah or mane atm so i don’t think they will be willing to splash over 50million pound on a back up winger so there’s no need to worry.