Fabrizio Romano predicts Arsenal to be priced out of midfielder pursuit

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the asking price for Wolves’ Ruben Neves is likely to price Arsenal out of a move this summer.

The Gunners are expected to be in the hunt to sign a new option in midfield this summer, whilst strengthening other key areas in the team also, and one option could be Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Wolves to play alongside a number of his compatriots and has continually impressed since making the switch to England.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are believed to be eyeing his potential signing this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that he believes our valuation of him and Wolves’ are not on a par, which will likely see us miss out on his signature.

While much of our budget is expected to be spent on our attack, Nketiah’s recent form could well make us a saving, and I don’t see why we wouldn’t consider Neves as one who could improve our starting line-up?

Do you believe that we should be willing to pay a sizeable fee to sign Neves? Could he be the ideal option for our midfield?

Patrick

Read Arsenal History – Our very first Decade – Dial Square

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United