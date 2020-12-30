Fabrizio Romano refutes Arsenal chances of landing creative talent

Arsenal were claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Riqui Puig from Barcelona in January, with the midfielder having fallen out with manager Ronaldo Koeman, but Fabrizio Romano refutes such claims.

The journalist, who is widely respected as one with inside knowledge on transfers as a whole, claims that such exit claims are untrue.

He states that Puig is not in line for a loan move next month, and that his current club are intent of extending his current deal instead.

He posted on his Twitter: “Barcelona – at the moment – are not planning to loan out Riqui Puig in January. And his contract will be extended until June 2023 with clause set to be triggered. He’s not leaving as a free agent in Barça plans. 🇪🇸 #FCB #Barça

@MatteMoretto”

Arsenal may well have to look elsewhere if Romano’s comments prove to be true, with the club believed to be interested in adding more creativity to their options, although the recent performances of youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have given our side a huge boost.

I would assumed that the club would still look to bring in more options in the coming window however, as one injury shouldn’t be able to derail our side.

Could Puig’s potential extension not make sense with a loan in mind for the remainder of the season?

Patrick