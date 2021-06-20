Fabrizio Romano rejects Arsenal swap claims – ‘Not even considered a target’

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on claims that Arsenal have began to discuss a move to sign Joaquin Correa from Lazio, insisting that he is not considered a target currently.

The Gunners were claimed to have enquired about the Argentine’s availability whilst discussing the potential sale of Lucas Torreira, who Romano insists is a target for the Biancoleste.

The Uruguayan has endured a tough 12 months. Feeling surplus to requirements in North London, he agreed to join Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but after failing to earn a regular starring role he has since returned to Arsenal, but he isn’t expected to stay beyond the summer.

Torreira was initially linked with a return to South America after travelling home to be with his family, where he was when his mother died, but that no longer appears to be an option, and a return to Serie A now appears most likely.

Mikel Arteta’s side are claimed to be holding out for €20 Milliion for Lucas’s signature, as stated by Fabrizio Romano also.

Arsenal have not opened talks with Lazio for Joaquin Correa despite rumours, he’s not even considered a target as of today. 🔴🇦🇷 #AFC Lazio are interested in Lucas Torreira but #AFC ask €20m to sell him – complicated deal. No chance if the price doesn’t change. ❌ @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2021

While Correa may not be on our radar at present, we will be expected to sign a attacking midfielder this summer, after Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid left us a little short of numbers in the role, but who that will be is yet to be realised.

