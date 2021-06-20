Fabrizio Romano rejects Arsenal swap claims – ‘Not even considered a target’

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on claims that Arsenal have began to discuss a move to sign Joaquin Correa from Lazio, insisting that he is not considered a target currently.
The Gunners were claimed to have enquired about the Argentine’s availability whilst discussing the potential sale of Lucas Torreira, who Romano insists is a target for the Biancoleste.
The Uruguayan has endured a tough 12 months. Feeling surplus to requirements in North London, he agreed to join Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but after failing to earn a regular starring role he has since returned to Arsenal, but he isn’t expected to stay beyond the summer.
Torreira was initially linked with a return to South America after travelling home to be with his family, where he was when his mother died, but that no longer appears to be an option, and a return to Serie A now appears most likely.
Mikel Arteta’s side are claimed to be holding out for €20 Milliion for Lucas’s signature, as stated by Fabrizio Romano also.
Arsenal have not opened talks with Lazio for Joaquin Correa despite rumours, he’s not even considered a target as of today. 🔴🇦🇷 #AFC
Lazio are interested in Lucas Torreira but #AFC ask €20m to sell him – complicated deal. No chance if the price doesn’t change. ❌ @SkySport
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2021
While Correa may not be on our radar at present, we will be expected to sign a attacking midfielder this summer, after Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid left us a little short of numbers in the role, but who that will be is yet to be realised.
PAtrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Some fans among us are fully aware that our club will not, cannot and should not be expected to have at least six new top players instilled by next week and all the remaining players we don’t want to be out.
Others among us will never accept this reality of the way football life works. They will continue to berate MA, EDU and prove that while they may well be fans, they are NOT SUPPORTERS!
I jxt couldn’t stay away but shouldnt the club have at least sign somebody considering we have a “250 M” Warchest?
I dont understand the people who want Torreira to stay. Our fanbase is strange. We want change, but we don’t want change. Fear of missing out cannot drive our thoughts. Chelsea missed out on Salah and KDB by selling them too early. That hasn’t stopped them from being ambitious, getting rid of players they dont deem will make them better, and being decisive in the transfer market. let’s count how many UCL medals a player like Kante has compared to KDB. Now lets ask ourselves if Lucas Torreira is even CLOSE to the level of any City or Chelsea midfielder. There’s your answer about if Torreira should be sold. Same thing applies to Guendouzi, same thing applies to Xhaka. You wonder why we are linked with so many midfielders is because the club sees how absolutely terrible it is and are clearing house. Let it happen instead of thinking Guendouzi is ever going to be near world class.