Fabrizio Romano reveals a rival could beat Arsenal to sign Tonali

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Sandro Tonali this summer and have already opened discussions with the midfielder’s representatives. Tonali is currently one of the standout performers for Newcastle United and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders.

The Italian international was previously linked with Arsenal during the last transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise. Newcastle would have been unlikely to sanction a move in January, yet there is speculation that they may be more willing to consider offers once the season concludes. This development could represent a potential opportunity for Arsenal, though competition is expected to be strong.

Manchester United leads interest

According to Football365, Romano said, “It is important to note that Manchester United have already made contact with Tonali’s camp to be informed about his situation. There is still no agreement, no negotiation stage yet, but the interest is real and consistent.

“Tonali appreciates the idea of returning to a bigger European stage if all parties align, so this one will be worth keeping an eye on.

“There is also interest from Arsenal, confirmed, but again nothing advanced there either. For Italian clubs, including Juventus, the deal would be financially almost impossible.”

Summer transfer prospects

If Newcastle fail to secure European football for next season, Tonali is likely to attract even more attention, increasing competition for his signature. Arsenal will need to consider this scenario carefully if they wish to compete with Manchester United and potentially other clubs for his services.

The midfielder’s decision will depend on several factors, including playing opportunities, European competition, and personal ambitions. For Arsenal, monitoring Tonali’s situation closely over the coming months will be crucial as they plan their summer transfer strategy and aim to strengthen their midfield options for the next campaign.