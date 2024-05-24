Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal’s plans for injury prone star

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal is actively looking to sell Thomas Partey in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been injury-prone, although he returned to form in the final weeks of this season to help Arsenal in their bid to win the title.

They did not emerge as English champions, and Mikel Arteta is expected to restructure his team in the summer.

Each of the last few seasons has witnessed changes in Arsenal’s playing squad as the Gunners look to catch Manchester City at the top of the standings.

Everyone sees them making significant progress, and Arsenal seems committed to continuous improvement.

As they offload players deemed surplus to requirements at the end of the term, Partey is likely to join the many players leaving the Emirates.

Romano confirms this as he spoke to JD Football:

“They have several players lined up. There is a good chance they will bring in a new midfielder, Thomas will leave, Jorginho has extended.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is undeniably a talented boy, and he has been one of our most important players over the last few seasons.

However, his injury record is now a serious concern, and we have to offload him while we can, which makes this summer a perfect time.

