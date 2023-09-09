Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal’s response to Saudi proposal for key man

During the last transfer window, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes attracted significant interest from clubs both in Europe and beyond. Despite being a key member of the Arsenal squad, he found himself out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season, which led to clubs attempting to sign him.

One particularly enticing offer came from clubs in Saudi Arabia, a destination that saw several high-profile players move during that transfer window. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have substantial financial resources for transfer fees and wages, which could have made Arsenal consider selling.

However, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal made it unequivocally clear that Gabriel was not for sale. When the clubs from the oil-rich state persisted in their pursuit, Arsenal’s resolute message was “Not even for €200 million!” The club was determined to retain one of their most valuable talents and resisted all attempts to sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We showed we mean business by turning down moves for Gabriel because if we lose our top players, we will struggle to reach our goals.

The former Lille man also appears to be very happy in London and there really is no reason for us to allow him to leave, especially as he is an important member of our squad.

