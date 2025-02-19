Fabrizio Romano reveals club’s stance on releasing Arsenal target early

Recent reports have suggested that Roberto Firmino could make a move to Arsenal if his contract with Al Ahli is terminated. The Saudi Pro League club has recently withdrawn his registration from at least one competition, which has left him ineligible to participate in it. While Firmino remains committed to Al Ahli for now, this action could be a clear indication that he is no longer wanted at the club.

Firmino, an accomplished former Premier League star, has a wealth of experience at the top level. Having won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, the Brazilian would certainly attract interest from numerous clubs if his contract is cut short. Arsenal, in particular, could be in the market for an attacker, and Firmino could be an excellent option, especially if he becomes a free agent.

Given Arsenal’s need for attacking reinforcements, Firmino would be a valuable addition if he were available on a free transfer. However, the question remains whether Al Ahli would be open to terminating his deal before its official expiry date. According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Give Me Sport, “He’s still not leaving Al Ahli now, as the Saudi club insists on continuing until the summer as they can use him in the Asian Champions League. Let’s see what happens if they change their stance.”

Firmino showed terrific form during his time at Liverpool, where he was instrumental in their successes, particularly in the Premier League and European competitions. While he still possesses quality, Arsenal may be looking for a younger, more dynamic option to strengthen their attacking line. Whether Firmino’s situation will lead to a move to the Emirates remains uncertain, but if he does become available, he will undoubtedly be a player many clubs would consider.