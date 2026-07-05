Fabrizio Romano reveals latest twist in Leandro Trossard’s Arsenal future

Just days after reports emerged that Besiktas had reached an agreement with Arsenal over a deal for Leandro Trossard, respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided another significant update.

As reported earlier this week, the Turkish giants agreed a package worth €18 million plus a further €2m in add-ons with Arsenal for the Belgian international. However, the transfer remained dependent on personal terms being agreed with the player.

According to Romano, Besiktas are now preparing to send a delegation to the United States to negotiate directly with Trossard while he remains on World Cup duty with Belgium. The Italian journalist adds that the winger will make a final decision on his future once his international commitments have concluded.

Latest development takes negotiations to the next stage

This appears to be the clearest indication yet that Besiktas are serious about completing the deal. While Arsenal and the Turkish club have already settled on a transfer fee, convincing Trossard to make the move is now the final major hurdle.

The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, making this summer a logical opportunity for the Gunners to recoup a respectable transfer fee rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

We reported recently that Trossard had delayed making any decision until after the World Cup, and that Arsenal and Besiktas had reached a club-to-club agreement. Romano’s latest update now suggests discussions with the player are about to begin in earnest.

Arsenal’s summer business continues to evolve

Should Trossard agree personal terms, Arsenal would move another step closer to reshaping their attacking options this summer. Mikel Arteta already appears determined to refresh his forward line, with several attacking reinforcements continuing to be linked alongside potential departures.

Of course, until Trossard gives the green light, nothing is guaranteed. Belgium’s World Cup campaign understandably remains his immediate priority, and there is every chance he will wait until after the tournament before making such an important career decision.

Nevertheless, this latest update suggests this transfer is gathering momentum, with Besiktas now taking the next practical step towards securing the Arsenal forward’s signature.

Do you think Arsenal should accept losing Trossard for around €20 million, Gooners, or would you rather see him stay for another season?

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