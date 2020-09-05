Fabrizio Romano reveals the defender Arsenal keep failing to sign

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the defender that Arsenal keep failing to sign, naming Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral.

We say Gabriel Magalhaes announced as joining the club this week, with the Brazilian expected to boost our back line significantly, but it appears that he may not have been a target had we succeeded with our previous pursuits.

Our side has continually been linked with a move to sign Daniele Rugani from Juventus, with The Sun even stating our interest in June this year, but the club has always denied such links.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that it was Rugani’s team-mate that we were actually in the market for, but Juventus were not interested.

“There was some rumours here in Italy about a possible swap deal with Juventus for Daniele Rugani and Hector Bellerin,” Romano told Lee Gunner’s YouTube channel.

“The Juventus board told me that they won’t do this deal, I think also they give some links with Rugani to Arsenal.

“I don’t know why, since many years. “I’m told that Arsenal are not after Rugani. Every year with have Arsenal are in for Rugani but they are not in for him.

“The real centre-back that Arsenal loves here in Italy is the other Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, if I had €50million I would definitely go to buy him.

“I am convinced he will become one of the best centre-backs in the world.

“I know Arsenal have also contacted Juventus in April or May to understand the situation and make a bid for Demiral but at the moment Juventus say he is untransferable and he will stay for sure. It will be impossible to sign him.”

Arsenal are no longer expected to enter into the market for any more defenders this summer, with Pablo Mari, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Luiz all in contention for a starting role, but it will be interesting to see if the Spanish coach reverts to a back four during the campaign.

Do we currently have the best quartet of options at centre-back in the division?

Patrick