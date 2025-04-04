Fabrizio Romano reveals the positions that Arsenal will strengthen in the summer

Arsenal have identified several key targets on their transfer shortlist ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

While the Gunners currently possess a strong squad, there is widespread anticipation that they will prioritise the acquisition of a new striker once the season concludes. The centre-forward position has presented persistent challenges for the club, and there is a growing belief within the camp that securing a world-class striker could significantly enhance their chances of mounting a successful Premier League title bid.

With the transfer window set to reopen soon, there is considerable attention on the club’s movements, particularly regarding who will be brought in to lead the line. However, the club’s transfer activity is not expected to be limited to the attacking department. Reinforcements in other areas of the pitch are also anticipated.

In midfield, the potential departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho are likely to necessitate the arrival of new signings. The club has already been linked with Martin Zubimendi, who is reportedly one of the names under serious consideration. Additionally, several strikers remain on their radar including Alexander Isak who David Ornstein believes Arsenal are obsessed with.

That said, further reinforcements across the squad could be on the cards. Arsenal are reportedly planning a comprehensive strengthening effort during this transfer window, as highlighted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As cited by Give Me Sport, Romano outlined the club’s broader strategy for the upcoming window, stating: “Several positions. A striker, full-back, winger and midfielder are wanted. I expect them to be very busy.”

This suggests that changes may be seen in nearly every department of the team. With ambitions to compete at the highest level, the club appears committed to making the necessary adjustments to elevate the squad ahead of the new season.

Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as Arsenal navigate the summer market in a bid to enhance their prospects for the forthcoming campaign.

