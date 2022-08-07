Fabrizio Romano reveals what Arsenal will focus on now

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has appeared to suggest that Arsenal now plans to sell some players before adding new names to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have had a busy summer as they look to add some new impressive names to their group and build on their failed top-four pursuit last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has started the season well and one of their new signings, Oleksandr Zinchenko, was in fine form in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Reports have continued to link new players with a move to the club, but Arsenal also needs to offload some deadwood and Romano suggests they will do some selling before they continue spending.

He tells Give Me Sport: This club signed many players in June and July, now it’s time to sell players. So they let [Folarin] Balogun leave on loan to join Reims, [Bernd] Leno joined Fulham, there will be time for [Lucas] Torreira, Pablo Mari, [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles.

“They still have many things to resolve before jumping into new signings.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our current squad still has players that remind us of the failed campaigns we have had in the past.

We need to get rid of most of them to begin a new era under Arteta, and the Spaniard has proven he knows how to buy players that suit his system.

