Fabrizio Romano reveals what might be stalling a new deal for Arsenal’s teenage sensation

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given a possible explanation as to why an agreement is yet to materialise for the contract extension of Ethan Nwaneri. Arsenal have long been working on a new deal for the teenage sensation, but the two parties have failed to reach an agreement thus far. This has led to concerns over his future, as the club continue their efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

Game time the sticking point?

According to Fabrizio Romano, via a post on X, the player is seeking guarantees over game time before committing his long-term future to the club. This comes after the transfer guru revealed Chelsea are expressing interest in his situation. That said, the Blues will reportedly consolidate their interest only if Arsenal fail to seal an agreement. Indeed, there is much interest in the youngster from across Europe.

The revelation from Romano comes after the Gunners agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke. The former PSV man has now agreed to join the club pending club-to-club negotiations. The Madueke deal is reportedly separate from Chelsea’s interest in Ethan Nwaneri.

The expectation is that Arsenal will keep hold of the youngster, but Chelsea’s interest could pose a significant threat if an agreement continues to delay. The contract extension of another youngster will serve as encouragement for the Gunners nonetheless. Myles Lewis-Skelly recently committed his long-term future to the club after weeks of contract negotiations, and Arsenal will be looking to follow the same blueprint in their attempts to tie down Ethan Nwaneri.

Should there be any guarantees for game time?

Ethan Nwaneri’s career is at an early stage, so there is no reason the club should guarantee the youngster playing time. If he is good enough, he is old enough and subsequently capable of featuring prominently with the playing squad. Nwaneri is certainly talented, but should that guarantee him playing time? The answer is a clear no.

The youngster featured 37 times for Arsenal last season. Despite scoring nine goals and providing a further two assists from that number of games, there were concerns over the management of his playing time last season. With this in mind, he is not in a position to make such demands.

It is important to note that a lot of these demands are agent-led, but your thoughts are always welcome. Are these demands justifiable?

Please share your opinions in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth