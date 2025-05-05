Fabrizio Romano reveals when Arsenal will know if defender has chosen them

Dean Huijsen reportedly impressed Arsenal scouts with his performance against the Gunners during Bournemouth’s 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal, despite being regarded as one of the top clubs in Europe, suffered a setback in that Premier League fixture, but the match also served as a key scouting opportunity for the club’s recruitment team.

Huijsen has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months, and the club views him as a player with the potential to earn a place in their first team. The young Spaniard is highly regarded across Europe, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid also expressing strong interest in securing his services ahead of the next campaign.

As it stands, Huijsen is reportedly open to a move away from Bournemouth but has yet to make a definitive decision about his future. According to Fabrizio Romano, who shared the latest developments via his X account, the defender is close to making a decision and is expected to confirm his next steps later this month. This update will be of particular interest to his suitors, several of whom are weighing whether to continue pursuing him or to explore alternative targets.

Huijsen’s performance against Arsenal could not have come at a better time, as the Gunners were no doubt keen to assess him in a high-profile match setting. His composure, reading of the game and physical presence stood out, reinforcing Arsenal’s belief in his readiness for top-level football.

However, should Arsenal proceed with an attempt to sign Huijsen, they will likely need to provide assurances regarding his role in the squad. The player is said to be seeking more guarantees over playing time before committing to any transfer, a stance that reflects his ambition and the level of interest he commands from elite European clubs.

Securing a talent like Huijsen would represent a significant coup for Arsenal, particularly as they continue to build a squad capable of long-term success. His potential addition would strengthen the club’s defensive depth, but the outcome will depend not only on negotiations but also on whether Arsenal can meet the player’s expectations regarding regular involvement.