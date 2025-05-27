Fabrizio Romano reveals when we can get Gyokeres to Arsenal decision

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a fresh update on the future of Viktor Gyökeres as the Sporting Club striker prepares to make a major decision about the next step in his career.

The Swedish forward has just completed a brilliant campaign in Portugal, where he added a second domestic trophy to his growing collection. His form over the last two seasons has been exceptional, and it now seems Sporting are preparing to sell him in the current transfer window.

Gyökeres has become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. His combination of physical strength, work rate, and clinical finishing has made him a nightmare for defenders and a priority target for several top clubs.

Arsenal remain firmly in the race

One of the teams showing the strongest interest is Arsenal. The Gunners are in the market for a striker who can consistently deliver goals at the highest level, and Gyökeres fits that profile perfectly.

Although Arsenal have also been linked with Benjamin Sesko, another talented young forward, they continue to monitor Gyökeres very closely. Mikel Arteta’s team is looking to build on a strong season and sees the addition of a proven striker as key to winning silverware next term.

Arsenal believe the Swedish international has the right mix of attributes to lead their attack. With Champions League football secured, they want to add players who can make an immediate impact, and Gyökeres is seen as someone who could do just that.

Decision expected soon

According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker is now entering the final stages of deciding his future. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said:

“In the next days, he will speak with his agents and assess all options. It’s gonna be time to decide soon.”

This means Arsenal must act quickly if they want to avoid losing out on one of their top targets. Several clubs are also pushing to sign Gyökeres, so timing and clarity in negotiations will be essential.

The Gunners have been patient, but with the summer window heating up, the time for key decisions is quickly approaching.

