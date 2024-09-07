Fabrizio Romano reveals why Arsenal loaned out Fabio Vieira and future plans

Arsenal loaned out Fabio Vieira in the last transfer window, despite Mikel Arteta’s emphasis on maintaining good squad depth.

The Gunners will compete for at least four trophies this season and need all the players they can get.

However, during the last transfer window, they were open to the departure of some players as well.

Vieira was one of the players Arteta wanted to keep, but Arsenal eventually allowed him to move on loan to FC Porto.

The Gunners had signed Vieira from the Portuguese club and believe it was the best place for him to return to.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his Daily Briefing column that Arsenal allowed the move because Vieira needed more game time.

Romano also mentioned that Vieira’s future remains undecided. Arsenal wants him to get regular playing time and has not given Porto an option or obligation to make the loan move permanent.

This means Vieira will return to London at the end of the season, and his future will be reassessed.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira remains a very talented boy, and we need to be more patient with him and not rush to make any decisions about his future.

