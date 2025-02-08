Fabrizio Romano reveals why Arsenal never signed Cunha last month

Matheus Cunha was linked with a move to Arsenal last month as the Gunners considered adding a striker to their squad.

Several media outlets suggested that Cunha was the striker Arsenal had targeted to enhance their attacking options for the second half of the season. The Gunners have been monitoring multiple strikers in England, but the only player they made a serious attempt to sign in January was Ollie Watkins. When Aston Villa turned down their offer for the English forward, Arsenal did not pursue Cunha as an alternative, leaving many fans puzzled by the decision.

This has come as a surprise to many, given that Arsenal clearly needed an additional striker for the remainder of the season. Cunha, who was reportedly on the market and seemed to have fallen out of favour at Wolves, appeared to be an ideal candidate. However, despite the Brazilian’s availability, Arsenal did not act on their interest, and instead, Cunha signed a contract extension with his current club.

Fans have been left wondering why their club did not pursue Cunha more aggressively. In an attempt to shed light on the situation, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided some insight into Arsenal’s stance. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained:

“Matheus Cunha, the Brazilian star of Wolves, is doing very well this season. He is on the list of several clubs. We know that Arsenal have had Matheus Cunha on their list for a long time, appreciated internally, a player they really like, but they wanted to save a big amount of money for a different kind of player, a proper number nine in the summer.”

“Arsenal’s interest was there, but it was never something they were prepared to do in the January transfer window.”

Romano’s comments clarify that while Arsenal did have an interest in Cunha, they ultimately decided against making a move for him in January. The club appears to be saving their resources for a bigger investment in the summer, where they plan to target a more traditional number nine to bolster their squad further.

Cunha would have been a solid addition to Arsenal’s attack, but the decision not to act on this opportunity suggests that the Gunners have a long-term strategy in place. If the Brazilian is still seen as a viable option, there may be another chance to bring him to the Emirates in the summer, when Arsenal are expected to make a more substantial move for their desired forward.