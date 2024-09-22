Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal has already made a decision on key player

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a standout player for Arsenal this season and is finally receiving the recognition many believe he deserved much earlier.

Gabriel is the primary defensive partner of William Saliba at Arsenal, though the Frenchman has generally received more attention than the Brazilian.

Saliba has been in fantastic form for the Gunners and is widely regarded as the best defender in the squad and one of the top defenders in Europe.

However, Gabriel has also been superb this season, and many consider him one of Arsenal’s best performers so far.

Several clubs have been tracking him, with rumours suggesting that the likes of PSG would love to lure him away from Arsenal.

Despite the interest, the Gunners have no intention of selling him. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed this, as Gabriel continues to gain attention for all the right reasons.

“There are always many rumours on the market and one of the most important defenders around Europe is always in the news because of his fantastic performances,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“He already has 15 Premier League goals and scored one more crucial goal in the North London Derby against Tottenham. Gabriel Magalhaes is a leader on and off the pitch, a really important player in the dressing room.

“We’re hearing many rumours about Gabriel because of the stories about his contract extension, but what I can guarantee now is that nothing is close or imminent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is a player we must keep, and selling him should not even be in our plans now.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…