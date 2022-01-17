Arsenal News Latest News

Fabrizio Romano states that Arsenal & Udinese agree loan deal for defender

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal and Udinese have agreed a deal which will allow Pablo Mari to leave on loan until the end of the season.

The Spaniard became a regular in the first-team when joining the club from Flamengo shortly after Mikel Arteta joined the club, but has found his opportunities increasing limited in recent months, with Rob Holding emerging as the clear first-choice back-up to first-choice pairing Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

After just three appearances this term, it will be no surprise to hear that he is being allowed to leave, although it will be interesting if that means that Calum Chambers will be forced to stay this month, despite featuring even less than his counterpart.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could well fill in at CB if needed, while Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka have both played in defence in a back five before, but you would have to assume that Chambers will in fact be kept on until the end of the season when William Saliba should be set to return from loan.

Should Arsenal really be allowing more players to leave after having to cancel their most recent fixture?

Patrick

4 Comments

  1. PJ-SA says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Another loan…..do we ever just sell a player?

    I’d rather sell for 5mil then loan players(where we usually still subsidize wages) and then eventually let go for free.

    When will we learn?

  2. Durand says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Mari could never force his way into the CB competition. Rather a sale even for cheap than another loan with no obligation to buy.

    Not a loss really, rather see Chambers or Holding at CB anyway. Mari seems to have an injury bug so getting his wages off the books is a positive.

  3. Goonster says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    Loan loan loan and more loans.
    We seem to always have the most devalued players.
    We hardly ever make any money, all we are capable of doing loaning, letting players run down their contracts or just giving them away for free..
    Jokers.

    1. ken1945 says:
      January 17, 2022 at 2:29 pm

      Wasn’t this all going to end over four years ago, when gazidis had taken charge of contracts / salaries / signings?

      If he is not going to feature in MA’s plans, just sell him.

