Fabrizio Romano states that Arsenal & Udinese agree loan deal for defender

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal and Udinese have agreed a deal which will allow Pablo Mari to leave on loan until the end of the season.

The Spaniard became a regular in the first-team when joining the club from Flamengo shortly after Mikel Arteta joined the club, but has found his opportunities increasing limited in recent months, with Rob Holding emerging as the clear first-choice back-up to first-choice pairing Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Udinese have completed the agreement with Arsenal to sign Pablo Marí on loan until June. Deal set to be signed. 🤝🇪🇸 #AFC Pablo Marí will join Udinese on straight loan – no buy option included. @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2022

After just three appearances this term, it will be no surprise to hear that he is being allowed to leave, although it will be interesting if that means that Calum Chambers will be forced to stay this month, despite featuring even less than his counterpart.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could well fill in at CB if needed, while Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka have both played in defence in a back five before, but you would have to assume that Chambers will in fact be kept on until the end of the season when William Saliba should be set to return from loan.

Should Arsenal really be allowing more players to leave after having to cancel their most recent fixture?

Patrick