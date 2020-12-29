Fabrizio Romano states that Edu retains protection for Arteta as manager

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Edu Gaspar, the Director of Football at Arsenal has remained adamant that Mikel Arteta will not be sacked in the near future.

The journalist is known for his knowledge and connections inside the footballing world, and is widely known as an ‘in the know’ when it comes to finding inside knowledge, and is one who regularly finds information before many news sources.

His understanding of Arsenal’s stance on Mikel Arteta may come as a shock to some however, with reports claiming that Thomas Tuchel or Massimiliano Allegri have been earmarked as potential replacements for the under-fire boss.

He claims that both Edu and Arsenal Football Club retain strongly behind their manager, despite his horrendous Premier League form at present.

Mikel Arteta has just the one league win in their last eight matches, thanks to their victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day, but the club is sticking behind their man, who led them to FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs in only a short time in charge.

The club has since invested in the new manager by bringing in a new defender and central midfielder in Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey, who have both impressed in the opening months of their Arsenal careers, and the club appears unwilling to give up on their relatively inexperienced manager just yet, as Romano told his column at CBS Sports.

