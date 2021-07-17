Fabrizio Romano updates on Arsenal’s transfers with defender ‘paperworks signed today’

Fabrizio Romano has given us a brief update on Arsenal’s transfer activity, whilst claiming that we’ve signed paperwork on a deal for Ben White today.
Our interest in the England international has been widely reported in recent weeks, with the two parties believed to have been toing and froing with bids and rejections, but Brighton is now claimed to have come to an agreement over his departure, with Romano claiming that Arsenal will pay £50 Million for his services.
We have supposedly signed off on some of the paperwork today, with the player’s medical scheduled for when he returns back from holiday after his participation at Euro 2020 before we can make an announcement over the deal, while the journalist adds that Lokonga’s announcement is also imminent.
Unfortunately our efforts to land Locatelli haven’t progressed however, despite recent reports claiming we have lodged an offer of 40 Million Euros, and with Juventus not believed to have agreed to pay the amount we have offered…
Arsenal will pay £50m for Ben White, first part of paperworks signed today. Contract agreed until 2026, announcement after medicals once he’ll be back from holidays. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Lokonga will be announced soon. Locatelli deal, not progressing yet.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021
Nuno Tavares made his first-team debut today in a friendly against Rangers, and scored an impressive goal, and has already made a positive impression after his move from Benfica, and we can’t wait to see who else is brought in to bolster the squad.
Today’s match highlights why we need better defenders.
Ben and Gabriel might actually be a decent duo
Strange one. Hope it works out..
We conceeded four goals in two matches and that’s bad. People might claim it’s a pre season and our players lacks match fitness and blah, blah, blah but we should have done better especially for a team that had the second or third best defence last season. Our ITK fans should back off MA because with the games we played so far, the gaffer knows what he is doing by pursuing Ben White and Auba, Arsenal psychologists needs to get through to him because I think he lost his confidence
Who has been our goalkeeper and defenders in these games? We have just started our preseason no reason to worry 🤣🤣
Auba is in Ozil mindset now, too much money has spoiled him. Don’t think he can come back. We should keep him though and sell Laca who doesn’t score enough goals for a player bought for 52m
Lacazette scored more than aubameyang last season. So you want to keep someone that is like ozil? If hes coasting he should go over lacazette.
“too much money has spoiled him. Don’t think he can come back. We should keep him though” ?!
Just came here to say that I’ll have to eat my words regarding this transfer, should it materialize. I was 100% sure it was all porky.
Two pre-season games so far, and we have conceded two goals from set pieces. No need to worry. We have just dumped Saliba and splashed 50M on White…a good defender no doubt but is weak in aerial duels and struggles with set pieces.
such strange times these are, as we’ve lowered our standards to such an extent that some are reveling over the purchasing of two largely unknown back-ups and an overpriced defender, who lived deep within the shadow of Lewis Dunk and who would have remained as such if not for an injury or two which enabled him to don a national team jersey…where’s the substantive quality we so desperately require in positions of NEED
Shut up. Arsenal show no ambition because kronke is tight say some , arsenal splash 50mil on a highly rated CB still moan about it. Reference the very good in depth article on skysports in regards to white and his quality. In terms of hg they are all overpriced because the prem is richer than anywhere else and they share it more so the lower teams don’t need to sell their best hg to survive either. Why we got so much for Iwobi/oxlade btw. Stones cost 50mil, Maguire over 80mil. Walker 50mil. Chilwell 50mil. Going rate.
Will add most on here thought city got mugged on walker (how many titles now?) Nobody wanted stones when he was linked cheaper last year and most thought United got mugged for Maguire. After watching the euros does anyone still hold that opinion?