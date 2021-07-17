Fabrizio Romano updates on Arsenal’s transfers with defender ‘paperworks signed today’

Fabrizio Romano has given us a brief update on Arsenal’s transfer activity, whilst claiming that we’ve signed paperwork on a deal for Ben White today.

Our interest in the England international has been widely reported in recent weeks, with the two parties believed to have been toing and froing with bids and rejections, but Brighton is now claimed to have come to an agreement over his departure, with Romano claiming that Arsenal will pay £50 Million for his services.

We have supposedly signed off on some of the paperwork today, with the player’s medical scheduled for when he returns back from holiday after his participation at Euro 2020 before we can make an announcement over the deal, while the journalist adds that Lokonga’s announcement is also imminent.

Unfortunately our efforts to land Locatelli haven’t progressed however, despite recent reports claiming we have lodged an offer of 40 Million Euros, and with Juventus not believed to have agreed to pay the amount we have offered…

Arsenal will pay £50m for Ben White, first part of paperworks signed today. Contract agreed until 2026, announcement after medicals once he’ll be back from holidays. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Lokonga will be announced soon. Locatelli deal, not progressing yet. 📲 More: https://t.co/F0BAhNMy3F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021

Nuno Tavares made his first-team debut today in a friendly against Rangers, and scored an impressive goal, and has already made a positive impression after his move from Benfica, and we can’t wait to see who else is brought in to bolster the squad.

Patrick