Fabrizio Romano updates on latest Arsenal transfer activity

Fabrizio Romano insists that negotiations over the signature of Ben White remain ongoing, while Granit Xhaka is also ‘even closer’ to leaving Arsenal for Roma.
The England international has emerged as a key transfer target in recent weeks, with the club believed to be close to agreeing a deal with his current club Brighton and Hove Albion.
It remains to be seen what his arrival could mean for our current defenders, with William Saliba, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari currently in line to battle it out for playing time.
In midfield we have the opposite problem, with Dani Ceballos having left a hole in the centre after he returned to Real Madrid after a second loan spell, but that hasn’t stopped us from negotiating Granit Xhaka’s departure, which Romano insists is ‘even closer’ to getting over the line.
Fabrizio Romano stated in his column with the BenchWarmers: “Arsenal are still working on Ben White, the agreement with Brighton has yet to be finalized because the latest offer will need to be improved in the structure of the add-ons but there is optimism. As well as on the sale of Granit Xhaka, ever closer to AS Roma.
Could Arteta be keen on keeping five senior options(plus the versatile Chambers) at centre-back this season?
Patrick
Looks like Manure are about to jump in & nick. Camavinga.Another Arsenal screw up.Slow,slow,quick quick slow.Will they ever,ever learn.
Seems like things will pick up rapidly with preseason starting in a couple of weeks. Lokonga should be wrapped, Ben white might take a bit longer with the two clubs still in negotiations and him envolved in the Euro’s.
We should move for sabitzer who is a steal for £15m and van aanholt on a free, now they’re both out the euro’s, maybe Sergio romero-free transfer as well, which could be done in time for preseason.
Onana(gk)-£7m romero(backup)-free adams(rb)-£20m can aanholt(lb)-free bissouma(dm)-£35m sabitzer/perreira(am) – £15m edouard(fw)-£15m
One only has to look at the problems Arsenal has had keeping at least two quality CB’s fit and injury free. Long term injuries to Koscielny and Holding come to mind. Therefore given the highly physical demands on and punishment absorbed by CB’s it makes sense to have six. In addition Chambers and White are versatile and can cover RB and DM.
Well said Ozziegunner… Spot on!👍
You are missing the point arsenal are not playing European football fixtures shouldn’t be conjested (2) you only have 24man squad to register and registering 6cbs out of 24 is plain stupid under any circumstance
We once had 8 and left out few because the numbers were ridiculous
We should have 4 CBs and at least one other player that is a versatile replacement like Chambers that can slot in. We are in minimal competitions and we still have the youngsters that should get the cup games so our 1st team should be playing 10-15 games less.
My choice would be the following:
Gabriel
White
Holding
Saliba
Chambers