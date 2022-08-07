Fabrizio surprised Arsenal haven’t taken “incredible opportunity” yet

Arsenal have been continually linked to the signing the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans ever since the transfer window opened,

The Belgian international has just 12 months left on his contract and it would appear that Mikel Arteta and Edu could secure the contract rebel at a good price.

Most pundits think that the Gunners are still one man short in the midfield department at the moment. Although Arteta brought on Sambi Lokonga for the last ten minutes at Crystal Palace on Friday, many Arsenal fans think he is not yet ready to be a regular starter, and another backup to Xhaka and Partey is needed apart from Mo Elneny.

Perhaps this is why Fabrizio Romano is surprised that there is still no official moves for Tielemans.

“An offer has not yet arrived at Leicester for Youri Tielemans. The situation remains the same and even the player is still waiting for the next steps,” Romano explained to CaughtOffside.

“Arsenal maintain an interest in the Belgium international but an official proposal will be needed. I must admit I remain surprised no one has made an offer yet because I think a player like Tielemans being available for a reduced fee in the final year of his contract is an incredible opportunity for top clubs.

“Certainly, the departure of Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray will bring Arsenal €6-7m plus add-ons and that can help fund a new signing.”

So what do you think is going on? Is Arteta going to wait until deadline Day to try and get a reduced price for Tielemans, or do you think Elneny and Lokonga is enough backup for this season?

Darren N

———————–

