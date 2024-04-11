Fabrizio talks up an Arsenal move for Alexander Isak this transfer window

If Fabrizio Romano’s latest rumors are to be believed, Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream striker, and they have a tough task to bring him on board.

It would be surprising if Arsenal did not sign a top No. 9 in the summer; that could be the most anticipated transfer move among the Gooners.

The striker the Gunners will sign remains a mystery, but who knows? It could be Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Over the last few weeks, there has been speculation that Newcastle will, in the summer, need to sell key players to comply with FFP. According to several reports, Alexander Isak is considered one of their sellable players. And the Emirates Stadium has been considered an option if the Swedish striker leaves St. James Park.

Why would Arsenal want Isak?

Fabrizio Romano has explained why Arsenal may consider making a move for high-flying Isak, who has 15 goals in 23 games.

He says that at the Emirates Stadium, the Newcastle player is well-liked and has been on their radar for some time. In fact, they see him as the ideal striker for their project. Romano said: “Alexander Isak is another Newcastle player attracting interest, and Arsenal have always appreciated him, even when he was at Real Sociedad. They’ve been scouting him for a while, and he’s considered a really talented striker, and with the style they have, I think he’s appreciated as a good fit for that style.”

As blown away as the Gunners are about Isak, they still have much to do, to land him, and it may all begin with the Magpies’ willingness to sell him.

“However, I’m not aware of any direct contacts or negotiations for Arsenal to sign Isak, so it’s not something concrete at this point. I also don’t see Newcastle selling two or three important players; I think they will have to make a decision on who is the one to leave the club.

“And with Arsenal, they have multiple candidates who could come in up front, with Viktor Gyokeres one of the names on their list, as well as others, while a deal for Isak won’t be easy.”

With the Magpies’ precarious situation necessitating a significant sale, it is clear that the Gunners have a good chance of signing their dream striker, Isak. It may take a large bid (in the £100 million range) for the Eddie Howe-led side to let their star striker leave, but in the end, it may be a win-win situation: they could balance their books, and Arsenal could sign their ideal striker.

If Arsenal rates Isak as highly as Fabrizio Romano claims, I don’t see why they don’t go all out to sign him this summer.

Daniel O

