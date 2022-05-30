Fabrizio tells Arsenal fans to forget Osimhen – Arteta is concentrating on Jesus

It would appear from reading the Arsenal transfer rumours overthe last few weeks that Mikel Arteta’s search for a new striker to replace Aubameyang and Lacazette next season, has mostly been concentrated on Man City’s Gabriel Jesus and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen,with a few mentions of other possible backup strikers as Arsenal are likely to need two frontmen to come in over the summer.

But according to the transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have shown no interest in Osimhen whatsoever and are concentrating all their efforts on securing Gabriel Jesus’ signature before considering looking at other possible targets.

Fabrizio said in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside: “As of today, I am not aware of an advanced negotiation for Victor Osimhen to Arsenal. Napoli have no intention to negotiate for less than €100million for the Nigerian striker and so far there is no proposal on the table, sources close to the club guarantee.

“Napoli are always tough negotiators in the transfer market, and their mission will be to try to keep Osimhen for another season.

“Personally, I’m not even convinced he is as much of a target for Arsenal as other reports would have you believe.

“For now, the Gunners are waiting for answers from Gabriel Jesus after positive talks with his agent. The Brazilian is the priority target for Mikel Arteta, but also interests other clubs. We can expect a final decision to come soon, and Manchester City are asking for a €50-60m fee for Gabriel.”

I can’t say I am overly surprised at this news, considering that it makes perfect sense for Jesus to come to Arsenal. The only spanner in the works that I can see is the fact that we didn’t quite make it into the Champions League, but hopefully Jesus will have been convinced by Arteta’s project and the Boss will have convinced him that he will be the main man at Arsenal after being a bit part player at the Etihad for so many years…

Video: The Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the merits of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section