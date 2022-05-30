Fabrizio tells Arsenal fans to forget Osimhen – Arteta is concentrating on Jesus

It would appear from reading the Arsenal transfer rumours overthe last few weeks that Mikel Arteta’s search for a new striker to replace Aubameyang and Lacazette next season, has mostly been concentrated on Man City’s Gabriel Jesus and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen,with a few mentions of other possible backup strikers as Arsenal are likely to need two frontmen to come in over the summer.
But according to the transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have shown no interest in Osimhen whatsoever and are concentrating all their efforts on securing Gabriel Jesus’ signature before considering looking at other possible targets.
Fabrizio said in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside: “As of today, I am not aware of an advanced negotiation for Victor Osimhen to Arsenal. Napoli have no intention to negotiate for less than €100million for the Nigerian striker and so far there is no proposal on the table, sources close to the club guarantee.
“Napoli are always tough negotiators in the transfer market, and their mission will be to try to keep Osimhen for another season.
“Personally, I’m not even convinced he is as much of a target for Arsenal as other reports would have you believe.
“For now, the Gunners are waiting for answers from Gabriel Jesus after positive talks with his agent. The Brazilian is the priority target for Mikel Arteta, but also interests other clubs. We can expect a final decision to come soon, and Manchester City are asking for a €50-60m fee for Gabriel.”
I can’t say I am overly surprised at this news, considering that it makes perfect sense for Jesus to come to Arsenal. The only spanner in the works that I can see is the fact that we didn’t quite make it into the Champions League, but hopefully Jesus will have been convinced by Arteta’s project and the Boss will have convinced him that he will be the main man at Arsenal after being a bit part player at the Etihad for so many years…
50 million for a city cast off and with 12 months remaining on his contract,talk about doing your buddy a favour hey Mikel .
Also hes been on 90k a week for the last 4 years what’s the betting he more than doubles that if we do sign him .
That is where are club is at paying over the odds for slightly above average players ,case In point ,white ,Odegaard etc etc .
You are somehow right though but in fairness, I consider Jesus to be more than average, I will rate him good. might actually not be the solution to our problems though but better than what we got right now.
If you feel he’s not the answer to our problems, then don’t recommend his signing. Enough of all these experiments. Emirates is not a laboratory
This isn’t a good signing atal when we have Martinelli. They are going to mess up this window again just like January as it cost us Top4.
City get £50m where as we give them away (Auba)
“Slightly above average”?
A 25 year old forward playing quite regularly at Man City for 5 years and having 55 selection for Brazil under his belt?
Who do you think Arsenal should sign them?
Mbappé?
£72m Pepe
£50m Ben White
£50m Jesus??
Seriously come on we are throwing money away.
Leno wants to go to Benfica, Benfica want him but won’t pay the £8m asking price. Show some balls Arsenal and bid £70m + Bernt Leno for Darwin Nunez and see where it takes us. Laca leaves as does Leno, there’s Darwins wages covered, We just earned over £100m finishing 5th.
Fans can’t get angry for trying. He may not want to come but pay the man handsomely and he will consider this project on the rise and him spear heading it!
Gnabry too may want to come at least put a bid in, Bayern apparently Interested in Pepe if they can’t get Mane. By all means throw him in the deal and kill 2 bird with one stone just like the above deal too.
Can’t say we didn’t try if we actually did.
Pepe may not be worth £72m but he’s not far away from there. Arteta killed his Emirates career.
As for White, we were obviously defrauded.
Jesus’ contract makes him worth about half of the £50m City are looking for.
Nunez to Man Utd is as good as done if reports are to be believed.
Osimhen is “too expensive” at £100m
But hey, this is Arsenal. If we could give Aubameyang (considered at the Camp Nou as a “gift from heaven”) away, thank Willian with £15m pay off for keeping Smith Rowe on the bench and ask for almost nothing for Guendouzi and Mavropanos, then we can surely pay for Jesus and Osimhen, whatever the price
£30m max. Although I would say that if I had a football club and Arsenal came for any of my players, I would deliberately increase the price seeing how Arsenal transfer business is conducted. We seem to have excess money to spend seeing that we easily pay any unwanted players off, pay some to play for other clubs, asking for very little amounts of money for our players and renew contracts of undeserving players with higher wages, all the while being able to afford expensive players. There is money to spend and City probably knows this