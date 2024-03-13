Fabrizio tells Arsenal they will have to be patient in chase for young Dutch star

Yes, all eyes are on Arsenal to finish the season in style, but there are already rumors about the summer transfer window.

Jorrel Hato of Ajax is one of the several high-quality players the Gunners have been linked with.

This season, the 18-year-old has emerged as the Dutch Eredivisie League’s breakout talent. After Frankie de Jong, Jurrien Timber, Cody Gakpo, and many more, he could be the next major Dutch league export.

The young Ajax defender is rising to prominence. Some claim that he is the best version of Gabriel Magalhaes at center back or the best version of Nathan Ake at left back, with a sprinkle of William Saliba swagger. He’s comfortable in the channels, can play with both feet, and is an excellent ball carrier with a long passing range.

Gooners would have expected the club, which has been reportedly scouting him for a while, to push for his deal in the summer. But Fabrizio Romano argues that will be difficult. It will be difficult because Hato and Ajax have agreed on a new contract. That contract will bind him to the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2028, and there will be no release clause.

According to the transfer guru, Hato will depart Ajax as early as next year under the new contract. That’s a transfer setback for Arsenal, making it more difficult to bring the defensive prodigy to North London in the summer.

Romano said on CaughtOffside: “Staying with Arsenal, they have scouted talented young Ajax defender Jorel Hato multiple times, but he’s now set to sign a new contract. The new deal will be valid until June 2028, with no release clause included.

“So, there is no movement expected for Hato this summer, but it could change, especially in 2025, and Arsenal are one of the teams who have sent scouts to monitor him on several occasions.”

Any Gooner who has watched the 18-year-old would argue that Arsenal should do everything they can to sign him, even if it means buying him a year early and loaning him back. But with a new contract, Ajax may only want to sell him at a premium, so it will be interesting to see how Arsenal handles this issue.

Darren N

