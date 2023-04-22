Fabrizio tips Arsenal to sign two cut-price La Liga targets

Where does Arteta need to go shopping and return ready to spend more? Spain maybe?

Arsenal will return to Champions League football next season, hoping to make a name for themselves while retaining their PL dominance, but in order to do so, they will need to revamp their squad.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside substack that Arsenal dispatched scouts to examine Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and defender Robin Le Normand. If they can complete these two inexpensive La Liga acquisitions, I don’t see what’s stopping Arsenal from growing. So, what do the two have to offer Arteta’s project?

🚨 @FabrizioRomano: “Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Martin Zubimendi & Robin Le Normand this year as they’re doing excellent with Real Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet. The Gunners’ plan on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet.” #afc pic.twitter.com/oZodojO8sH — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 20, 2023

Martin Zubimendi: He could undoubtedly put an end to the anxiety that comes with missing Thomas Partey’s services. Zubimendi, who is used to playing as a typical No. 6, is a skilled disruptor whose strengths lie in recovering possession through tackles and interceptions. He can also hold the ball and initiate attacks. In a 4-3-3 formation, he is the ideal defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old may add a new dimension to Arsenal’s midfield play for as little as £40 million, making him a less expensive choice than Declan Rice, who might want a £100 million fee.

Robin La Normand: Many people who have seen him describe him as a ball-playing defender with exceptional technical skill. He could step in for Saliba on occasion or possibly play when Arteta decides to rotate his team. For around £33 million, Arteta might get him as an upgrade for Rob Holding, whom some Arsenal fans do not trust. With these economical deals, Arteta may save enough money to weaponize his attack with a Haaland-like number 9, or, who knows, a Rice deal may still be possible.

