Fabrizio updates Arsenal fans on why the Calafiori deal is taking so long

Right now, Arsenal fans have been growing impatient as to why Arsenal have not yet confirmed their first big signing of the summer. it seems things are dragging on between Arsenal and Bologna.

Today Fabrizio Romano has given us an update on where Arsenal are in relation to finalizing the deal for Riccardo Calafiori Speaking on his YouTube channel about the situation ,Romano has said that there are still disagreements between Bologna and Arsenal when it comes to the fee.

“On Calafiori, it’s really important to clarify that the negotiation is still ongoing between Bologna and Arsenal. And the point is, how to pay the fee,” Romano said.

“Because Bologna for Calafiori want 50m Euros, sell on clause and guaranteed money money, with no add-ons, while Arsenal insist on paying with add-ons as part of the structure.

“Arsenal don’t want to pay 50m Euros immediately but want to include part of this deal in add-ons. So this is the negotiation.

“I can guarantee that Riccardo Calafiori, who is on holiday, only wants Arsenal. He is obsessed with Arsenal and is looking forward to working with them.”

All I can say is this doesn’t turn into a never-ending saga of both sides refusing to give way, like when we tried to sign Mudryk…..

Darren N