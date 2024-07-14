Fabrizio updates Arsenal fans on why the Calafiori deal is taking so long

Right now, Arsenal fans have been growing impatient as to why Arsenal have not yet confirmed their first big signing of the summer. it seems things are dragging on between Arsenal and Bologna.
Today Fabrizio Romano has given us an update on where Arsenal are in relation to finalizing the deal for Riccardo Calafiori Speaking on his YouTube channel about the situation ,Romano has said that there are still disagreements between Bologna and Arsenal when it comes to the fee.
“On Calafiori, it’s really important to clarify that the negotiation is still ongoing between Bologna and Arsenal. And the point is, how to pay the fee,” Romano said.
“Because Bologna for Calafiori want 50m Euros, sell on clause and guaranteed money money, with no add-ons, while Arsenal insist on paying with add-ons as part of the structure.
“Arsenal don’t want to pay 50m Euros immediately but want to include part of this deal in add-ons. So this is the negotiation.
“I can guarantee that Riccardo Calafiori, who is on holiday, only wants Arsenal. He is obsessed with Arsenal and is looking forward to working with them.”
All I can say is this doesn’t turn into a never-ending saga of both sides refusing to give way, like when we tried to sign Mudryk…..
Darren N
We’ll just have to be patient – there is no alternative (as someone said in an entirely different context).
These complicated deals do take time, but the player doesn’t appear to be interested in any other club which is a plus for Arsenal and it seems Bologna wants to sell. As they say though, it’s not done until the ink is dry on the contract.
Is it that my team arsenal dosent have the money to pay, or just bein slogish in sining as always ?
Bologna is greedy. €50m cash down with sell on clause? I say we offer them a take it or leave it offer( €50m cash down with no sell on clause)
They believe we are desperately in need of the player we are not even sure will do well in the EPL.
this is more like the Rice sage than the Mydryk
remember Rice took so so long to finalise when it was all clear to both clubs and player that the transfer is happening
it is the accountants arguing over fine details irrelevant to player and everyone else, but in this day and age the accountants rule
Please Edu stop this thing of dragging deals learn to sign players like Man City and Liverpool everytime you just have to prolong signing just one player
Watch out you will even dampen the spirit of this Good player I’m pissed off the whole month busy with one player what a nonsense..