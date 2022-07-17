Fabrizio – “Zinchenko knows Arteta well and this is a decisive factor for the deal”

As usual, Arsenal fans have to be patient while waiting for confirmation of our latest signing from Manchester City. Oleksandr Zinchenko is currently on a pre-season tour of America, although with Pep Guardiola’s side, not Artetas, which would imply that negotiations are far from over just yet.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, there is nothing for Arsenal fans to worry about and the deal is definitely still going ahead, pending personal terms being agreed. Romano said in an exclusive on CaughtOffside: “Arsenal are working on Oleksandr Zinchenko deal as they consider him a versatile player – that’s why they wanted Lisandro Martinez too and were still in the race until late on,”

“Zinchenko is another important talent, however. The Ukraine international can play as left back, midfielder and help the team in many different ways. I’m not yet sure what his main role will be at the Emirates Stadium, but Mikel Arteta is big fan, the relationship is very good since he was at Man City. Zinchenko knows Arteta well and this is a decisive factor for the deal.

“The agreement between the clubs is almost complete for £30m, waiting to settle the personal terms.”

So it would seem that Arteta really does have a lot of respect in the footballing community, especially with the players he worked with at the Etihad, and now those joining his new Arsenal project seem to be happy to have faith in his ability.

Now we just want to see all that come together on the pitch in the new season.

Sam P

