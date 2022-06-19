‘Fact of the matter’ – Pundit claims that Arsenal target will move on

Chris Sutton has claimed that Youri Tielemans has ‘had his head turned’, and that the Arsenal target ‘won’t be at Leicester’ after the current transfer window.

The Belgian international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Foxes, meaning he is in a strong position should he want to push for an exit this summer.

Leicester can still make him play out the remainder of his deal if they are willing to resign themselves to losing one of their best players for free, but it is likely that they would prefer to cash-in knowing that the player is very unlikely to extend his contract with the club.

Sutton goes as far as to claim that the player has changed his stance on staying after acknowledging the interest in his signature from certain clubs, and is certain that he will in fact move on this summer.

“He has had his head turned,” Sutton said live on BBC Radio 5L(via HITC). “He won’t be at Leicester (next season). That’s the big rumour, isn’t it (Tielemans to Arsenal).

“The fact of the matter is that if he wanted to stay at Leicester (then he would have signed a new contract).”

It seems as though we would likely have wrapped this up already had we secured a top-four spot, but we still appear to be leading the race for his signature, and I really hope we can get it done. Tielemans is a top player, who still has better to come, and would improve any squad in the division in my eyes.

Am I alone in thinking that the Belgian is amongst the best midfielders in Europe?

Patrick

