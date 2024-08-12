Fact or Fiction – Analysis of Arsenal’s links with high-profile attackers right now

TRANSFER FACTS OR FICTIONS
Arsenal have been linked with a whole host players over the course of this transfer window, the credibility of these links however may vary due to various circumstances. Looking at some players that we’ve been linked with though we can easily guage our chances of signing such player. Nevertheless what the club is looking out for exactly might not be known, given opportunities might arrive in the market for players we’ve not actually been linked with beforehand But let’s run through likely signings we might actually make with transfer facts or fictions.
VICTOR OSIMHEN: The Nigerian striker who has been linked with a move to Chelsea all summer has been recently mooted as a potential transfer for the Gunners. Given his strained relationship with the club he has handed in a transfer request but doesn’t fancy a loan move to Chelsea. For Arsenal to negotiate a deal for the Striker however might get complicated due to high wage demand and an even higher transfer fee(over £100M), this might be one of the players whereby I think we hold only an interest and nothing further, things could still develop however but for now it’s a transfer- Fiction
VICTOR GYÖKERES: Another striker on this list, gooners alike believed that we would be signing the swede as a Sesko alternative but we’ve failed to make things concrete, with news that Sporting Lisbon have lowered Coventry’s sell on clause it has been suggested that they are getting ready to cash in. With links to Arsenal being there all through the transfer window, if he was a top target then I suppose we would have signed him by now given how early Sesko signed a new contract, with that being said the transfer fee might also be a stumbling block given he’s yet to be tested in a Major league- Fiction
LEROY SANE: The Bayern winger is reported to be a ‘one to keep an eye on’ towards the end of the window given how Bayern might still shape up, he’s said to be ready to assess his options if he feels to be surplus to requirements. Arsenal are then reported to be keeping an eye closely monitoring his situation in the case of a likely transfer opportunity. This is a signing I could see Arsenal doing given the quality, experience and premier league know how he posses.- Facts
WHO’S ARSENAL MORE LIKELY TO SIGN AMONG THESE THREE ?
KENNETH BENJAMIN
Who knows now? I’m not totally convinced that even Edu does, but we’ll see.
The latest name in the frame (albeit not an out and out striker) is apparently French winger Kingsley Coman.
It seems Arsenal may be looking to secure his services on loan for 2024-25, with Bayern Munich prepared to let him leave as part of a clear-out after their disappointing 2023-24 season. Watch this space – as well as all the others.
I don’t believe we have enough space in our budget to buy a top striker. Our budget is constrained by FFP and PSR rules.
If we were to be able to sell players for cash (not loan with option to buy or obligation to buy) this summer, amounting to 80-100 million, perhaps we could spend up to 50 million on a striker if we also buy the much-needed Merino. However, that kind of money is not going to get you Osimhen or Guykeres. Also, if we were to have unlimited space to buy a top striker, leaving it late reduces the chance of a successful purchase since the selling team needs time to buy a replacement. This leaves players no longer wanted by their clubs like Sane or players on their last year like Ivan Toney, who could both be 50 million or less. Sadly, it seems Toney is not like for his personality, and we don’t want to disturb the chemistry in the squad.
I do believe we need another real goal threat to improve our chances to win major trophies. Saka alone is not enough. Every season his work load is more likely to catch up with him, and you do need another player who can create a goal out of nothing in big games and the only other player we have would be Trossard, but as good as he is, he is not that player.
A dream player to have in the squad would be Isak, but capable (but lesser) alternatives could be Watkins or Toney.
I don’t expect a big goals threat to join us this year. If we lose Nketiah we might look for a similar replacement with potential for the future but don’t expect a big name addition.
(Nice Williams could have been a nice signing as well.)
You could well be right. Arsenal’s current inability to offload anyone (except ESR) for money up front has – and is – limiting their options, I think. In order to raise the kind of money needed, we’d probably have to sell Eddie, Ramsdale, Kiwior.
I’m not that confident of Arsenal’s PL title chances without the additional firepower of a proven striker, but we’ll have to see what, if anything, Edu can do both buying and selling in the few weeks remaining.
Bayern seems to be in desperate need of clearing out their star players. Mazeaoui and De Ligt going to United, they earn 150k and 300k a week. Conan and Sane linked with loan moves away, both earn +300k a week.
Only United are fools enough to match their wages. I would welcome Coman on a loan BUT I wouldn’t be comfortable us covering his ridiculous wages.
There is nothing wrong with these top talent links to Arsenal, that shows we are a big club doing something right.
But as it stands Arsenal doesn’t need a new top striker, what’s the use getting a twenty goal season striker and disrupting the chemistry hence cutting our win rate.
This has the potential to be a massive year for several of Arsenal attacking players, Martineli could jump to another level so too could Saka and the Big German, all three best years could just be a few weeks ahead of them.
imo, very few of all the links to players are likely reflective of any real Arsenal interest.
Osimhen is/was our no1 target. We are not willing to pay the total package. There is a game of chess going on and Arsenal hope the price will drop.
Plus, we won’t buy anyone until Nketiah is gone.
That’s possibly true, but potentially bad news if it is as OM seem to be wanting to stretch out the payment terms for Eddie (longer now than after the reported one-year loan period has ended). Perhaps someone else will come in for him. Anyone. But quickly.