Fact or Fiction – Analysis of Arsenal’s links with high-profile attackers right now

TRANSFER FACTS OR FICTIONS

Arsenal have been linked with a whole host players over the course of this transfer window, the credibility of these links however may vary due to various circumstances. Looking at some players that we’ve been linked with though we can easily guage our chances of signing such player. Nevertheless what the club is looking out for exactly might not be known, given opportunities might arrive in the market for players we’ve not actually been linked with beforehand But let’s run through likely signings we might actually make with transfer facts or fictions.

VICTOR OSIMHEN: The Nigerian striker who has been linked with a move to Chelsea all summer has been recently mooted as a potential transfer for the Gunners. Given his strained relationship with the club he has handed in a transfer request but doesn’t fancy a loan move to Chelsea. For Arsenal to negotiate a deal for the Striker however might get complicated due to high wage demand and an even higher transfer fee(over £100M), this might be one of the players whereby I think we hold only an interest and nothing further, things could still develop however but for now it’s a transfer- Fiction

VICTOR GYÖKERES: Another striker on this list, gooners alike believed that we would be signing the swede as a Sesko alternative but we’ve failed to make things concrete, with news that Sporting Lisbon have lowered Coventry’s sell on clause it has been suggested that they are getting ready to cash in. With links to Arsenal being there all through the transfer window, if he was a top target then I suppose we would have signed him by now given how early Sesko signed a new contract, with that being said the transfer fee might also be a stumbling block given he’s yet to be tested in a Major league- Fiction

LEROY SANE: The Bayern winger is reported to be a ‘one to keep an eye on’ towards the end of the window given how Bayern might still shape up, he’s said to be ready to assess his options if he feels to be surplus to requirements. Arsenal are then reported to be keeping an eye closely monitoring his situation in the case of a likely transfer opportunity. This is a signing I could see Arsenal doing given the quality, experience and premier league know how he posses.- Facts

WHO’S ARSENAL MORE LIKELY TO SIGN AMONG THESE THREE ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.