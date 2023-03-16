Facts & Player Stats: Arsenal Women v Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-final by Michelle

The last time Arsenal Women played Bayern Munich Frauen was in The Emirates Cup 2019. On that occasion Bayern Munich beat our Gunners 1-0 at Emirates Stadium. See highlights below:

4 years is a long time in football and, as we all know, anything can happen!

How are both teams doing in their domestic leagues?

Bayern are currently 2nd in the German Women’s Bundeslinga, sitting only 2 points behind giants Wolfsburg. They are in a one-on-one race with Wolfsburg for the Bundesliga Frauen League title.

Arsenal are 4th in the Women’s Super League but only 5 points behind leaders Chelsea and with a game in hand over 2nd & 3rd place Manchester United and City. Arsenal are vying for top 3 to ensure qualification for the Champions League next year, though their WSL title hopes are challenging at best.

Key player stats? Who to watch out for?

Lea Schüller is Bayern Munich’s top goalscorer this season. Bayern also have 4 top assisters in the Bundesliga top 10 – Carolin Simon, Klara Bühl, Linda Dallmann and Sarah Zadrazil. Attacking midfielder Georgia Stanway, who transferred from Manchester City in May 2022 and is a key member of England’s Lionesses squad, is the most yellow-carded Bayern player with Deutsche Welle noting that Stanway’s time at the club had been “characterized more by yellow cards than goals”.

This is where the stats get a bit ropey for Arsenal. Our Gunners do not have one player in the Top 10 WSL goalscorers (though Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs (who moved to Aston Villa in January 2023 is up there)). And the only Arsenal assister in the Top 10 is Caitlin Foord. Though we do have a contender on the yellow card front with our very own firey Irish international Katie McCabe!

With Mead & Miedema side-lined with serious ACL injuries Arsenal had been struggling to find their mojo on the goal-scoring front earlier this year but seem to have found reply now with Maanum, Foord & Blackstenius all scoring goals in recent times.

Form Guide: Arsenal Women v Bayern Munich Frauen

Arsenal will face Bayern across 2 legs, with the 1st leg being played at Allianz Stadium in Munich on Tuesday 21st March, kick-off 17:45 UK time, 18:45 local time. Tickets can be purchased here. Tickets will be going off sale on Friday 17 March 12pm via Arsenal’s ticketing portal, you will still be able to purchase tickets directly through Bayern’s website post this deadline but they will not be in Arsenal’s allocation.

The 2nd leg will be played at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 29th March 8pm UK. Tickets can be purchased here. Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the fixture!

So how do you think our Gunners will do against these giants of the German Bundesliga?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….