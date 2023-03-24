Facts & Stats: North London Derby Tottenham v Arsenal in Women’s Super League by Michelle

The final North London Derby of the season will take place tomorrow, 25th March, as Arsenal head to Brisbane Road to face Tottenham Hotspur, in what is another MUST WIN fixture for our Gunners, if they are to keep pace with the front-runners at the top of the WSL. The match will kick-off at 15:00 UK. Arsenal away tickets are sold out but you can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event/Football, Sky Showcase (UK), FA Player (International). UK TV coverage starts at 14:00 (GMT).

The last time Arsenal and Tottenham met was back in September 2022, at the start of the WSL season, when our Gunners welcomed Spurs to Emirates Stadium. Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0 on that occasion, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 47,367 – which is still the largest attendance at a WSL match this season.. Enjoy the highlights of that match below. Fabulous game!!

Facts & Stats:

Of their six meetings in WSL history, Arsenal have won five and drawn the other during a fixture that generally represents a poor outing for Tottenham.

In fact, across all their meetings in competitive football, Tottenham remains winless, having played each other nine times and drawing just two.

Tottenham Women’s form is Poor overall with 4 wins, 0 draws, and 11 losses in the WSL this season

As favourites, Arsenal are widely expected to win this match but how they win it is just as important. Our Gunners need goals.. and lot’s of them! It’s not only every point that counts at this stage, it’s every goal too. Arsenal are still 2 goals behind 1st place Chelsea and 4 goals behind 2nd place Manchester United – qualification for next season’s Champions League could come down to goal difference..

COYG! A win and lot’s of goals to boot..

Michelle Maxwell

