Max Allegri has hailed Dusan Vlahovic as ‘one of the best’ strikers in the world, days after Juventus beat Arsenal to his signature.

The Gunners appeared to have worked hard to try and sign the Serbian during the January window, but Vlahovic rejected our advances before signing on with the Old Lady in the final week of the window.

We failed to sign any players eventually, despite links with a number of central midfielders and strikers, but the one we will likely rue the longest will be the failure to sign Vlahovic

“Dusan Vlahovic has already scored a lot in his career and has characteristics we didn’t have in attack,” Allegri said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, as translated by Juventus.com.

“With Erling Haaland, he is one of the best strikers in that role. He is bright, and full of desire to improve.”

It’s a real shame that we couldn’t persuade him to come to London, but he still has to prove that he is worth the sizeable fee that Juve have paid for his signature, and I will be watching his debut this evening closely.

Juventus aren’t quite the team they once was, but they made a signal of intent by landing the 22 year-old and he could well prove to be vital for them as they look to rebuild into a top side who is challenging on all fronts.

We’re also trying to rebuild at present also, and I can’t but think he could have been the same for us also.

Will you be watching his Juve debut this evening closely? Do you believe that he is destined for the top?

Patrick