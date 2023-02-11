Arsenal News Gooner News

“Fair result” Sky Sports reporter says Arsenal were lucky Brentford missed chances

Sky Sports’ David Richardson believes a 1-1 draw between Brentford and Arsenal this evening was a fair result for both clubs.

The Gunners went into the game hopeful of earning another win and their fans were optimistic.

But in the end, it was a close fixture and Mikel Arteta’s side could even feel lucky to have escaped with a point from it.

Speaking after the final whistle, Richardson said on Sky Sports:

“A fair result but Arsenal will be disappointed not to have held on having taken the lead. They rode their luck with Brentford’s missed chances and the outcome could have been worse.

“All eyes on Man Ciy tomorrow and then that fixture on Wednesday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No Premier League game is easy, no matter what some fans and pundits might think about an opponent.

If you underestimate anyone, you will get beaten and Arsenal must have learnt their lesson.

A draw is not what we wanted and it is sad that we have dropped points again, but now is not the time to cry over the outcome of the fixture. Instead, we should get back to the training ground and work hard on winning our next fixture.

Posted by

Tags David Richardson

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Arsenal drew this Game bcos of Two Players!
    *Martinelli (Can’t Dribble). 😒
    *Xhaka (Can’t create Chances).🤦.
    Both Players will cost us the Title if they don’t Improve.😧

    If MA had Bought Tielemanns and Zaha in the Summer or January, we wouldn’t have having the current Goal scoring issues!😕

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs