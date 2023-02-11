“Fair result” Sky Sports reporter says Arsenal were lucky Brentford missed chances

Sky Sports’ David Richardson believes a 1-1 draw between Brentford and Arsenal this evening was a fair result for both clubs.

The Gunners went into the game hopeful of earning another win and their fans were optimistic.

But in the end, it was a close fixture and Mikel Arteta’s side could even feel lucky to have escaped with a point from it.

Speaking after the final whistle, Richardson said on Sky Sports:

“A fair result but Arsenal will be disappointed not to have held on having taken the lead. They rode their luck with Brentford’s missed chances and the outcome could have been worse.

“All eyes on Man Ciy tomorrow and then that fixture on Wednesday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No Premier League game is easy, no matter what some fans and pundits might think about an opponent.

If you underestimate anyone, you will get beaten and Arsenal must have learnt their lesson.

A draw is not what we wanted and it is sad that we have dropped points again, but now is not the time to cry over the outcome of the fixture. Instead, we should get back to the training ground and work hard on winning our next fixture.