“Fake” club president rubbishes link between Arsenal and their player

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Wendel in this transfer window, but the club’s CEO has reacted negatively to the rumours.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in the Russian top flight, and several clubs on the continent have been looking to add him to their squad.

Arsenal is rebuilding theirs, and they need the best player they can get to fill up important positions in it.

It seems their scouts have been impressed by the performances of Wendel, and rumours circulated that they want to sign the Brazilian.

However, Zenit’s CEO, Alexander Medvedev, has rubbished them.

He tells Sport24: “This is a fake”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In this window, rumours will link most clubs with the finest performers in Europe, and sometimes it might not be true.

If Arsenal has approached them to sign Wendel, Medvedev could have revealed it to the reporters.

But his reaction means even if we have an interest in him, they have not been notified yet.

We have several targets on our shortlist now, and we have done well in bringing in reinforcements so far.

But we need more depth, and we expect more players to move to the Emirates before the window closes.

Mikel Arteta understands this. We can trust him to enter the season with a squad that is good enough to make progress on the gains of last season.

