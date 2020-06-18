Fake crowd noises vs no fake crowd noises, fans preference revealed

Ahead of the Premier League restart, one of the major issues being discussed was if viewers would want to watch their matches with sound from fake crowd noises or without it since fans won’t be allowed into the Stadiums to make realistic sounds.

Sky Sports had disclosed that they would offer fans the chance to watch the games with fake crowd noises on one channel and without the fake crowd noises on the other channel.

After the first set of games last night, it seems that viewers from home preferred to watch the matches with the fake crowd noises.

Sports Mail reveals that 75% of viewers watched the game on the Sky Sports channel that had the fake crowd noises.

The sounds that were fed to the viewers were taken from EA Sports’ FIFA 20 video game and there were different sounds and songs played throughout the game depending on the incident on the field.

A number of fans did like the idea with one fan commenting per the Mail report: “’Need to keep crowd noise permanently made the game so much better’.”

‘Sky Sports’ crowd noise is so out of sync it’s hilarious, but it does make a difference’. Another fan said.

Other fans were critical of it as well with one fan commenting: ‘They turned up the crowd noise for a standard Dean Henderson save like someone had scored an injury-time winner.’