Fake News Alert – Corriere Dello Sport report that Gabriel has signed is not true

This is another never-ending transfer saga as Arsenal fans are waiting impatiently for the news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally signed his contract extension, and also that the Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes has finally put pen to paper and is confirmed as an Arsenal player.

Well, according to FreshArsenal, who has tweeted a picture of the Italian Corriere Dello Sport’s front page, which states that the Gabriel deal is done in Arsenal’s favour, and now Napoli, who are Arsenal’s biggest competitor for Gabriel, have decided on our big Greek defender Sokratis as their next target.

🚨 Corriere Dello Sport front page tomorrow. 'Gabriel has signed for Arsenal, now Napoli is concentrating on signing Sokratis' #afc pic.twitter.com/7jy1OoIaMy — PB (@OliPriceBates) August 21, 2020

This picture was tweeted last night by a FreshArsenal writer, but a quick look at the actual front page this morning on the Corriere Dello Sport website shows the front page like this…



As you can see, the box saying its a done deal is nowhere to be seen…

So, we can all go back to waiting for official confirmation before getting our hopes up!