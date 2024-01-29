“Fake news.” Arteta insists that he is not leaving Arsenal amidst Barcelona links

Mikel Arteta has reassured Arsenal’s supporters of his commitment to the club, dismissing recent reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona is set to appoint a new manager in the summer following Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he will step down from his role. Given Barcelona’s tradition of appointing former players as coaches, Arteta was rumoured to be one of the potential targets.

However, Arteta has refuted these suggestions, labelling them as fake news. The Arsenal manager appears surprised by the speculation and has affirmed his dedication to the Gunners.

Ahead of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“That’s totally fake news. I don’t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it.

“I could not believe it. It has no source. It has got nothing and I think we have to be very cautious when you talk about personal things.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have trusted Arteta when other clubs could have fired him, and now is the time for him to show us some loyalty.

He has stability and trust at the Emirates and would not be smart to leave that for the uncertainty he will experience at Barca.

