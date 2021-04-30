Family member admits Arsenal midfielder likely to head to ‘Italy or France’

Lucas Torreira‘s father claims that he caused an inconvenience in Boca after sounding out a move from Arsenal, and now claims a return to Italy or switch to France is possible.

The Uruguayan midfielder’s mother died last month, after he had flown back to his home country from Atletico Madrid with permission having been informed that she had been moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

After the fact, there was plenty of talk that Lucas was now keen on returning back to South America to be closer to his family, and sounded out boyhood club Boca Juniors.

Such a move now appears to be off however with the Argentine giants unsure about the finances of such a deal.

Torreira’s father Ricardo has now claimed that he caused a problem for Boca.

“The arrival of Lucas Torreira to Boca will be quite difficult, there hasn’t been a movement of the situation,” Ricardo Torreira told El Show de Boca(via the Mirror).

“It happened only from a wish, we generated an inconvenience to Boca. Probably, I don’t know if Boca are in a position to face what Arsenal will ask for Lucas’ loan.

“I don’t know… maybe for that money he can get a number 5 in South America.”

The player’s father now claims that a move to Italy or France are possibilities, although he is refusing to rule out a move to Boca still.

He added: “Surely, I do not think Lucas will play for Arsenal this year. If it’s not Boca, his destiny will be Italy or France.

“We are left with the desire, instead of generating joy we generate an inconvenience to Boca’s leadership.”

So after all that commotion about returning to South America, the Torreiras are now talking about Italy and France as possibilities…

