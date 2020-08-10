Family members of Gunners target start following Arsenal on social media

In what should be the biggest hint yet that he is heading to Arsenal, the brothers and sisters of Gabriel Magalhaes have followed Arsenal on Instagram, as reported in the Sun.

The Brazilian is a summer target of Arsenal and as the transfer window has reopened, he seems to be closing in on a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have competition from the likes of Napoli and Manchester United for his signature, however, the defender is reportedly keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side because he was impressed by the talks he held with the Gunners.

Arsenal has need of better defenders ahead of the next campaign. Arteta managed to get the best of his options before the end of the season and they were even able to win the FA Cup.

However, going forward, the Gunners know that they will have to strengthen their team to compete.

Gabriel will probably be the second defender they sign from the French league in successive seasons after landing William Saliba last summer.

Some eagled-eye Arsenal fans had a look at the profile of the defender’s siblings and they realised that they are following Arsenal on Instagram and this seems to show that the defender will join the Gunners, eventually.