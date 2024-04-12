Famous Manchester City supporter admits this is Arsenal’s year

Famous Manchester City fan and former Oasis member Noel Gallagher appears to have accepted defeat in this season’s Premier League title race.

City finds themselves in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool to retain their crown as champions of England.

It has been a challenging season for City, and their challengers seem determined to compete until the season’s end.

Arsenal, in particular, has been impressive since the start of the year and appears unstoppable.

The Gunners currently lead the standings ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. While Liverpool is struggling, many anticipate Arsenal to maintain their exceptional form for the remainder of the season.

Gallagher also seems convinced that this is Arsenal’s year and said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“Obviously, I want City to win it. If I was a betting man, I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that the table is going to end the way it is now and I think Arsenal [will] nick it on goal difference. That’s the way I see it because we’re waiting now for the two of them to drop points and I look at Arsenal and every week you’re thinking, ‘Well this is the time when they implode.’ I’m looking at it and thinking, ‘They’re just rock solid’.”

It is easy to predict that Arsenal will be the champions of England now because we have simply been brilliant.

However, our boys cannot get carried away with these predictions because we have more work to do to win the title.

