“Fanciful” Journalist has his say on Arsenal luring back Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez continues to attract attention across Europe, with Arsenal reportedly interested in securing the services of the Argentinian forward. Just a year after leaving Manchester City for Atlético Madrid, Alvarez is once again being linked with a potential return to the Premier League, this time to lead the line for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Alvarez enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, where he collected all major club honours and also lifted the World Cup with Argentina. Despite his success, the forward was reportedly dissatisfied with the limited game time he received at City, prompting his decision to seek a new challenge in La Liga last summer.

Since joining Atlético Madrid, Alvarez has enjoyed a prolific season and appears settled under Diego Simeone. Nevertheless, his form has reignited Premier League interest, with Arsenal said to be long-time admirers of the attacker.

Arsenal’s Striker Search Turns to Alvarez

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a clinical striker who can consistently convert chances, an area in which they fell short in recent campaigns. Alvarez’s experience and proven ability to score at the highest level make him an attractive proposition for the Gunners. His technical versatility and movement could suit Arteta’s system well, especially as Arsenal aim to take the next step in their development.

However, there are considerable obstacles in their pursuit, not least the financial implications and the player’s own contentment in Spain.

Charles Watts Pours Cold Water on Return Speculation

Football journalist Charles Watts has expressed doubt over the likelihood of a return to England for the forward. Writing for Caught Offside, he stated: “But it all just feels a bit fanciful to me. First of all Alvarez is very happy in Spain by all accounts, he’s loving it over there and is not exactly pining for a return to the Premier League. And then there is the money involved. Players like Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres would not come cheap, but they would still be significantly cheaper than Alvarez would be, should he move on from Atletico.”

Alvarez undoubtedly remains one of the finest attacking talents in world football, and he would bring immense quality and goals to the Arsenal squad. However, prising him away from Madrid may prove too complex and costly, especially if the player is in no hurry to return to England.

